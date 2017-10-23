Flu Shots at School

Chronic pain and mental illness is a daily battle for millions of people. However, relief is coming from a drug you might not expect called Ketamine. When two Reno doctors observed the profound benefits it had on patients, they wanted to make this therapy available to those who are suffering here in northern Nevada. We take you inside Sierra Ketamine Clinics for Health Watch.More >>
State officials are committing more than $1 million to fight prescription opioid abuse in Nevada.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is holding a public panel on Thursday in hopes of getting more people to talk about mental health issues and addiction.
A bipartisan Senate deal to curb the growth of health insurance premiums is reeling after President Trump reversed course and opposed the agreement.
The unusually high number of viral meningitis cases recently recorded in Susanville and in Washoe County continues to rise according to health officials.
Medicare beneficiaries can now enroll or change health insurance plans.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that aims to make lower-premium health care plans available to more Americans.
Washoe County health officials have confirmed their first fatal case of hantavirus in more than 20 years.
Bleeding Control for the Injured (B-Con) educates community members on how to perform immediate and basic lifesaving interventions prior to receiving definitive medical care.
October 10th is World Mental Health Day - a time to raise awareness about conditions like anxiety and depression that affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide. This year's theme is mental health in the workplace.
