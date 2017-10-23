Competitive Job Market Means More Options for People to Find Seasonal Jobs

It's that time of the year when now hiring or help wanted signs are popping up all over northern Nevada. A lot of local stores are looking for seasonal workers, but some places want to hire long-term employees.

The holidays are the busiest time of the year for a lot of stores, so employers are hiring extra people to keep up with demand.

To compensate for the increased foot traffic that Total Wine is expecting to see, extra hands are being brought on deck.

"We're gearing up in all positions right now, front end team members, merchandisers, sales people, so quite the gambit of positions that we have available, said Total Wine manager John Ekizian.

Ekizian says when Total Wine gets busier around the holidays; other stores are likely experiencing the same thing. He says in a more competitive job market than we've seen in recent years, it's making it harder for employers to hire and retain long-term workers.

"You have all the warehousing possibilities that are out there consequently, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, they're all requiring a lot more people so the workforce is a lot more kind of confined,” said Ekizian.

Places like Best Buy are also doing their rounds of holiday hiring. The large tech store on south Virginia is currently looking to hire 10 to 15 hourly positions with wages starting at $10.25.

"We have the room to be able to keep people after the holidays as well as to compensate for those that just want to stay for the holiday,” said Best Buy manager Megan Lee.

Companies like FedEx say they're looking to hire 250 seasonal workers in the Reno-Sparks area. Macy's inside the Meadowood Mall is hosting a seasonal hiring event Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.