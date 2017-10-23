Police Identify Person of Interest in Douglas County Homicide Investigation

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a person of interest, 44-year-old Jose Rodriguez DeJesus Quezada, in a homicide case that started after a man was found deceased inside a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline, Nevada on October 03.

There is information to believe Quezada has recently been traveling the northern Nevada area, specifically the Reno/Carson/Tahoe/Lyon County area. Quezada is known to frequent areas surrounding homeless shelters, trucks stops, and similar type areas and is known to associate with the transgender community. Quezada should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quezada. Identities will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-782-9909.