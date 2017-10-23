Police Arrest Man in Douglas County Homicide Investigation

'Tis the season for holiday cheer, gifts and, unfortunately, opportunistic thieves. During the holiday season, especially with online deals like Cyber Monday or even Black Friday, police routinely get calls for package thefts.More >>
Top congressional Democrats abruptly pulled out of a White House meeting on Tuesday after President Trump attacked them on Twitter.More >>
The Salvation Army of Reno will extend its Christmas assistance registration to Friday, December 8.More >>
Overnight lane closures will take place this week on eastbound Interstate 80 near west McCarran Boulevard as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside guardrail.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your helping identifying a woman in a car burglary and a credit card fraud investigation.More >>
Patients had to evacuate after a fire broke out inside a Renown hospital bathroom.More >>
There's a small chance that the employee had touched raw produce, but Trader Joe's has been given steps to prevent any further spread, and officials say it is very treatable and not life threatening.More >>
It may be hard to believe, but 14 percent of American adults, about 32 million people, can't read. Lacking this basic skill makes success unlikely for many, but that is most definitely not the case for Sparks businessman Jay Thiessens.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says one teen has died following last month's rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road. Six other teens were injured in the same crash.More >>
