Police Arrest Man in Douglas County Homicide Investigation

Authorities say a man was arrested last week in Reno in connection with a homicide at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies say 44-year-old Jose DeJesus Rodiguez-Quezada was contacted by University of Nevada Reno Police Department after being reported as a suspicious person who was sleeping on a sidewalk near the UNR Agricultural Ranch area on East McCarran Boulevard. They say UNR Police determined Rodriguez-Quezada, a previously deported ex-felon, to be in possession of a concealed weapon.

Rodriguez was arrested on local charges of Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit and Obstructing a Public Officer. Rodriguez-Quesada was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from the State of Washington and a hold from Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed on him.

They say Kevin LeRoy Edwards was identified as the homicide victim.