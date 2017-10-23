Police Chase Ends in Crash After Woman Resists Arrest

A police chase ended in a crash on the corner of California Ave. and Plumas St. Monday after an officer approached a woman, 21-year-old Lanayah Happy, allegedly using fictitious license plates on her vehicle.

Police discovered that Happy possibly had two warrants for her arrest, but Happy resisted and fought the officer when they tried to detain her in an attempt to flee. She managed to place her vehicle in gear while the officer was attempting to place her into custody, and struck the officer in the leg with her vehicle as she fled the scene.

Happy allegedly struck another Reno police vehicle intentionally during the ensuing chase, which reached speeds of 60 mph. Happy continued to drive at a high rate of speed east on California, where she struck a vehicle at the intersection of California Ave. and Plumas St. The person she hit, the passenger of the person she hit, and the officers involved received only minor injuries.

Happy was placed into custody for 2 counts of Battery with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer, 4 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer, Obstructing and Resisting Officers with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Eluding, suspicion of DUI- Drugs, and her 2 warrants.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting a protocol crash investigation for the Reno Police Department due to the circumstance of this incident.

This is still an active investigation and the Reno Police Department is asking anyone who may have had their vehicle struck by the suspect, or who may have more information on this case to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW