Carson City Freeway Ramp Closure Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Freeway Ramp Closure Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

The northbound U.S. 395 ramp to Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway will be closed on Tuesday for installation of updated roadway signage. 

The northbound U.S. 395 on-ramp to the new section of Carson City Freeway will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 24 between approximately 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for installation of updated roadway sign panels. The closure could be shorter in duration, based on construction and weather factors. 

Motorists will still be able to access the Carson City Freeway by stopping at the U.S. 50 and South Carson Street traffic signal and turning right onto the new freeway. 

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.