Reno Man Faces Up to Life in Prison on Drug Trafficking Case

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man faces up to life in prison with parole after being found guilty in a drug trafficking case last week.

The DA's Office says 33-year-old Brian Caperonis was a passenger in a car that was stopped near East 4th Street in June 2016. He was arrested after authorities say they found out that he was wanted on a warrant.

While in county jail, the DA's Office says deputies found nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine on Caperonis.

The DA's Office says Caperonis has five prior felony convictions so it says it will seek a habitual criminal status at next month's sentencing.