Record Amount of Prescription Drugs Collected During Weekend Round-up

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it collected a record 722 pounds of drugs during this past weekend’s prescription drug round-up. 

Deputies along with Join Together Northern Nevada collected the unwanted drugs at three different locations. 

Authorities say medicines that remain in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. They also say rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

If you missed this weekend’s round-up, permanent drop boxes for unused or expired medications are located in the lobbies of the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

