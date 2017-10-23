President Trump Promises 401k's Won't Change - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Promises 401k's Won't Change

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump says there will be "NO change" to tax incentives for 401(k) contributions.

Trump says on Twitter Monday: "There will be NO change to your 401(k). This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays!"

The president appeared to be responding to a recent report in The New York Times that Republican lawmakers were considering limiting the amount workers could save in 401(k) retirement accounts. Those savings are not taxed until retirement.

About 55 million U.S. workers hold some $5 trillion in their 401(k) accounts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.