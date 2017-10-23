Authorities Say One Person Dead After Lemmon Valley House Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Say One Person Dead After Lemmon Valley House Fire

One person is dead after a house fire broke out in north Reno early Monday morning. 

The fire was reported after 5:30 a.m. on Aquifer Way in Lemmon Valley. 

Authorities say as of right now they are not sure if the victim died of smoke inhalation, but they will examine the body further. 

There's no immediate word on how the fire started, but authorities say it may have started in the living room. 

Authorities say no fire crews were hurt. 

