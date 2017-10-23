Authorities Identify Man in Monday's Fatal Lemmon Valley House F - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Identify Man in Monday's Fatal Lemmon Valley House Fire

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted. 

Firefighters found his body inside the home early Monday morning on Aquifer Way.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but officials do want to remind homeowners to make sure their homes don't accidentally start a fire. 

"Now is a good time to have your furnace inspected and if you have a wood burning appliance, make sure it has been cleaned and inspected by a trusted company," says Truckee Meadows Fire Battalion Chief Mike Heikka. 

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is looking the cause of the fire.

Authorities say no fire crews were hurt. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.