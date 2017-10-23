Authorities Identify Man in Monday's Fatal Lemmon Valley House Fire

The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.

Firefighters found his body inside the home early Monday morning on Aquifer Way.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but officials do want to remind homeowners to make sure their homes don't accidentally start a fire.

"Now is a good time to have your furnace inspected and if you have a wood burning appliance, make sure it has been cleaned and inspected by a trusted company," says Truckee Meadows Fire Battalion Chief Mike Heikka.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is looking the cause of the fire.

Authorities say no fire crews were hurt.