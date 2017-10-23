Reno Police Seeks Suspects Who Robbed Two Businesses at Gunpoint

Reno Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The first armed robbery happened just before midnight on Sunday inside the 7-Eleven store on North Virginia.

Police tell us a man walked into the store and pulled out a gun on the cashier as they demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There are no reported injuries.

The man is being described as a Native American or Hispanic male in his 20's or 30's. He was wearing a gray jacket and black baseball style hat.

Officials also tell us that they are looking for the suspect who robbed the McCarran Mart on Stead Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and pulled out a gun on the cashier as he requested the money from the drawer. The cashier complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is being described as a Native American or Hispanic male in his 20's or 30's. He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with a dark colored hat and light brown shorts.

Police are investigating both cases and ask that if you have any information to give Secret Witness a call at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.