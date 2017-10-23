Nevada Basketball Wins Charity Exhibition Game Against Grand Canyon

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team defeated Grand Canyon 81-72 in an exhibition contest before 3,072 fans at Lawlor Events Center on Sunday night. Net proceeds from the game are being donated to North Bay Fire Relief, a victims fund assisting those affected by recent wildfire tragedies in Northern California.

Nevada will host Stanislaus State next Sunday at 3 p.m. in the second of three exhibition games.

The Wolf Pack led 41-40 at halftime but started the second half with a 14-0 run to build a 15-point advantage on the way to the victory. The Lopes got within eight points at 72-64 with 3:57 to play but another 5-0 Pack run kept GCU at bay.

Four Pack players scored in double figures led by Jordan Caroline’s game-high 22 points. Caroline’s eight rebounds were also a game-high. The 6-7 forward/guard made 6-of-10 field goals and 9-of-10 free throws.

Senior Kendall Stephens finished with 19 points and connected on 5-of-8 shots from behind the arc. Junior guard Lindsey Drew netted 13 points and grabbed seven boards.

Caleb Martin was the fourth Nevada player in double figures with his 10 points. His twin brother Cody dished out a game high eight assists, grabbed four rebounds, had three steals, a block and scored four points.

Nevada Press Release