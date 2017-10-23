Nevada Basketball Wins Charity Exhibition Game Against Grand Canyon

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team defeated Grand Canyon 81-72 in an exhibition contest before 3,072 fans at Lawlor Events Center on Sunday night. Net proceeds from the game are being donated to North Bay Fire Relief, a victims fund assisting those affected by recent wildfire tragedies in Northern California..More >>
Reno 1868 FC’s magical inaugural season came to an end Saturday night in the USL’s Western Conference quarterfinals. (3) Reno suffered a 1-0 loss to (6) OKC Energy FC after OKC’s only goal was scored by forward Wojciech Wojcik. Reno 1868 FC finished their season 17-7-8 ranking them third in the Western Conference.More >>
The Falcons gained 550 yards on 91 carries.More >>
Senior Morgan Beye capitalized on a penalty kick in the 56th minute of the Nevada soccer team’s (1-16-0, 0-9-0 MW) match at Boise State (10-5-3, 5-2-2 MW) on Friday afternoon, but fell to the Broncos 3-1.More >>
