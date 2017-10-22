Run For Education Raises Money for Local Elementary Schools

Today was the 12th annual Run for Education event held at Legends mall-- and proudly presented by Channel 2 with our very own Landon Miller as the emcee. Rock climbing, archery and even an obstacle course, these were just a few things kids could expect at this year’s run for education fundraiser.

"It's just amazing; we want to make sure there are things for kids and families to do while they are not running on the courses," said Executive Director for the Education Alliance Kendall Inskip.

The run is a 5 and 10k that raises money for physical education classes and nutrition initiatives for student wellness in Washoe county elementary schools. Because of budget cuts years ago, the Washoe county school district had to pull funding to PE, so events like this one are the only way for these programs to get money.

"We raised nearly 192 thousand dollars; that's in-kind and financial donors. That's going to take help our schools and it's going to have a ripple effect, through the schools all year round as they receive their 'Kids in Motion' grants," said Kendall.

The run for education saw its biggest year yet with over 4 thousand runners, and thousands more who came to support the cause. For more information on how to get involved or how to donate, head to www.ed-alliance.org