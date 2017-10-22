Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Sparks

Sparks Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

They say the crash occurred in the area of North D'Andrea and Asini at 4:30 Sunday evening.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a rider had hit a pole and was face down and not moving. The rider later passed away at the scene.

Traffic was shut down in both directions for hour but the roadway reopened around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not yet identified the rider.