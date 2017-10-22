Pumpkin Palooza Takes Over Victorian Square - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pumpkin Palooza Takes Over Victorian Square

Pumpkin Palooza fills Victorian Square with fall festivities!

The event will include the Pumpkin Derby, where attendees will build and race their pumpkins, as well as a family costume parade. Other activities include pie-eating, marshmallow noggins, zombie walk, marshmallow shooting and mummy wrapping contests.

There will live entertainment and much more. 

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Pumpkin Palooza is benefiting the Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living.

For more information, visit www.pumpkinpalooza.org or call (775) 353-3599

