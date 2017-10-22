Thomas and Friends Return to Virginia City

Thomas & Friends return to the Virginia & Truckee Railroad for the next two weekends!

Day Out With Thomas brings the full-size Thomas train and other fun activities to Virginia City.This event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities. This year's tour, Day Out With Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 marks its 22nd year.

Attendees will be able to participate in events including photo opportunities, handcar rides, the coloring caboose, a tattoo caboose, a storytelling caboose, sudor golf and imagination station. Enjoy crafts, and a fun activity that invites kids to collect passport stamps throughout the day to receive a trio of Day Out With Thomas friendship bracelets.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this weekend and next weekend. The train ride will last 25 minutes. Below are is a list of the train ride schedule for today and next weekend:

Departure Times- Rain or Shine

Sunday, Oct. 22: 10 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 12 p.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27: 10 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 12 p.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28: 10 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 12 p.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 12 p.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.

Tickets for Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free 866-468-7630, or by visiting www.ticketweb.com/dowt. Ticket prices are $19 plus tax for ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply).

For more information and directions, contact the railroad at 775-847-0380 or www.VirginiaTruckee.com.



For information on Thomas & Friends, visit www.thomasandfriends.com