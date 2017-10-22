Nine Reno Businesses Fail Underage Compliance Operation During Zombie Crawl

Nine Reno businesses failed an underage compliance operation, conducted by members of the Regional Street Enforcement Team (SET), during this year's Zombie Crawl.

According to the Reno Police Department, two 20-year-old males, one 20-year-old female and one 19-year-old female volunteer tried to buy alcohol at 32 different participating and non-participating establishments in the Zombie Crawl area. The underage volunteers were served alcohol at nine of the 32 locations.

The following businesses failed the operation by serving alcohol to the minor:

Blind Dog Tavern, located at 100 North Arlington Ste. 102

Blast Bar, located inside Circus Circus Hotel/Casino at 500 N. Sierra St.

West 2nd St. Bar, located at 118 W. 2nd St.

Duffy’s, located inside the Freight House at 250 Evans Ave.

The Jungle, located at 246 W 1st St.

1864 Tavern, located at 290 California Ave.

Roundabout, located inside Whitney Peak Hotel at 255 N. Virginia St.

Ole Bridge Pub, located at 50 N. Sierra St.

The Club Cal Neva, located at 38 E. 2nd St.

The following businesses passed the operation:

The Waterfall, located at 134 W. 2nd St.

Faces NV, located at 235 W. 2nd St.

Tonic Lounge, located at 231 West 2nd St.

3rd Street bar, located at 125 West 3rd St.

Stadium bar, located inside of the El Dorado Resort/Casino 345 N. Virginia St.

Harrah’s Outdoor Pavilion, located at Harrah’s Hotel/Casino 219 N. Center St.

Sapphire Lounge, located inside of Harrah’s Hotel/Casino 219 N. Center St.

Aura Ultra Lounge, located inside of the Silver Legacy Resort/Casino 407 N. Virginia St.

Drinx, located inside of the Silver Legacy Resort/Casino 407 N. Virginia St.

Lincoln Lounge, located at 306 E. 4th St.

Shooter’s Saloon, located at 434 N. Virginia St.

Davidson’s Distillery, located at 275 E. 4th St.

Abby’s Highway 40, located at 424 E. 4th St.

St. James Infirmary, located at 445 California Ave.

Pizanos Pizza, located at 95 N. Sierra St.

The Stick, located at 95. N. Sierra St.

Sierra Tap House, located at 253 W. 1st St.

Thai Corner, located at 100 W. 2nd St.

Doc Holidays, located at 120 E. 2nd St.

The Rack, located at 111 N. Virginia St.

Pizza Reno, located at 26 W. 2nd St.

Little Nugget, located at 233 N. Virginia St.

Siri’s Casino, located at 241 N. Virginia St.

The criminal penalty for serving alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor and consists of a set fine of $500.00 which is issued to the person serving the alcohol.

The criminal penalty for allowing a minor into a bar/saloon is also a misdemeanor, and is issued to a doorman or security personnel who allow a person under the age of 21 into a bar or saloon. The set fine for this charge is also $500.00. RPD tells us that three of the failing businesses’ employees were cited for this charge; The Jungle, The West 2nd St. Bar, and Blind Dog Tavern.

All of the businesses checked were in compliance with the alcohol awareness program, and no violations were issued.

The operation was funded with federal grant funds secured by the Reno Police Department's partner, Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN). In order to increase compliance for the upcoming Santa Crawl, RPD and JTNN will share the information with the businesses who failed the operation.