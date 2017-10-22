Reno-Tahoe International Airport Salutes Local Honor Flight

Today, airport officials and military supporters from the community welcomed home veterans from Honor flight with music, Quilts of Valor, therapy dogs and a military salute in tribute to their service.

The program began as their flight #4996 arrived on Southwest at around 11 a.m.

Thirty veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam Wars were greeted by their families, friends, Honor Flight organizers, and many community supporters from the Nevada Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Blue Star Moms, Comstock Lode Quilters, Paws 4 Passengers and others.