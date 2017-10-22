Deputies Identify Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Sparks early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 43-year-old Johnny Bonta of Sparks died after three officers opened fire on him after he came out of an apartment armed with a shotgun and wouldn't drop the weapon.

Police first responded to a report of a domestic violence call on Sullivan Lane which involved a mother and a daughter who were in the apartment with Bonta.

Officers got them out safely before the shooting happened.

The Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated.

The Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Reno Police Department, and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office. Once completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney for his review.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)