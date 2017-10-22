One is Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One is Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Sparks

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police say one person is dead after an officer involved shooting occurred at 3:59 a.m. Sunday morning at 1800 Sullivan Lane.

Sparks police responded to a domestic disturbance call when an unidentified person pulled out a gun, Bob Harmon of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office tells us. 

This resulted in a shooting and officers shot the person. Sparks police officers attempted life-saving measures, but the person was declared dead at the scene. Bob Harmon confirms that no officers were injured.

The officer-involved shooting protocol was enacted and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office has taken over the joint investigation. 

We will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

