Sparks Armed Robbery Suspect On-the-Run

Sparks Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery early Saturday morning. 

Officers say the robbery happened at the Kwik Serve gas Station on Pyramid Way at 7:45 a.m. Police say a man armed with a handgun demanded money and fled in a silver car with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately 5'6'' to 5'8'' and 180-200 lbs. Officers say he wore all black clothing and a mask at the time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sparks Police at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900

