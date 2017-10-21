The Washoe County Sheriff's Office, as well as both Reno and Sparks police departments, held their semi-annual prescription round up. These drug round-ups see a lot of different medications. In fact, last April, they had a little over 400 pounds!

These events allow people to dispose of medications that may fall into the wrong hands.

Teresa Aquila with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said, "When you have them in you cabinets and they are unused or unwanted, or outdated, people tend to take the opportunity and maybe use them, and so we want to use that opportunity."

The program partners with the DEA--and since 2009, they have gathered and safely destroyed more than 2.3 million pills!

Officials tell you to take the opportunity at events like this, because throwing away medications improperly may result in contaminating landfills or worse, the water supply. One of the best parts about this round up is that you can be completely anonymous.

"It’s a great opportunity, bring your bags of expired medications and no questions asked," said Raj Bhanver, the Regional Pharmacy Supervisor for Raley’s.

If you missed this round up, the next one isn't until April, but you can always drop off unneeded or expired medication at the sheriff's office, Reno or Sparks police departments, or a new location at UNR's family medical center.