Harvest Train Returns to the Railroad Museum

Harvest Train is back for its second weekend at The Nevada State Railroad Museum! Activities include steam train rides, a pumpkin patch, craft fair and food trucks.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets:

Unlimited train rides and museum admission is $15 for adults, $10 for museum members, $5 for children 4-17, and free for ages 3 and younger. Regular pricing is also available. Wristbands will be sold at the event and advance purchase is not required.

The museum is located at 2180 South Carson Street. For more information, call (775) 687-6953 ext. 224.