Early Morning Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Early Morning Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say a vehicle and pedestrian crash occurred at 6:30 this morning in the 100 block of North Center Street. 

The vehicle was heading north on Center Street when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing mid-block in the evening. The unidentified person was transported to the hospital and is suffering life threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The Major Accident Investigation Team is taking over the investigation. 

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness,com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW.

