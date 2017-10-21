Grand Sierra Beer and Chili Festival Weekend Event - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Grand Sierra Beer and Chili Festival Weekend Event

This weekend, the Grand Sierra Resort is hosting its Beer and Chili Festival! There will be an entertainment line-up and several BMX shows from Monster Energy. Also, the International Chili Society’s World Championship Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Beans returns. The proceeds from the event will benefit the local chapter of Make-A-Wish. 

Saturday’s line-up includes The Novelists, Hot Rod Rebellion, Reckless Envy and headliner Spazmatics. Sunday's line-up includes Atomika, Arizona Jones, Shane Dwight and headliner Con Brio. The Monster Energy BMX team will perform stunts, flips and daring feats on both days of the event. 

The 51st World’s Championship Chili Cookoff will have over 200 of the top cookers from around the world vying for the title of World Champion, a total prize package of $50,000 and the People’s Choice Award. The event is sanctioned by the International Chili Society (ICS) and will serve as the culmination of cook-offs from around the nation, crowning a new World’s Champion in categories including Homestyle Chili, Salsa, Chili Verde and Traditional Red.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This is a free event.

Here is a list of some of the events:

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

·         The Novelists - 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

·         Monster BMX - 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

·         Hot Rod Rebellion – 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

·         Monster BMX – 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

·         Reckless Envy – 3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.

·         Monster BMX – 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

·         Spazmatics – 4:45 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

·         Atomika - 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

·         Monster BMX - 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

·         Arizona Jones – 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

·         Monster BMX – 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

·         Shane Dwight – 3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.

·         Monster BMX – 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

·         Con Brio – 4:45 p.m. - 6 p.m.

 For more information visit http://www.grandsierraresort.com/beerchilifest or follow the trend on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram #BeerChiliFest.

  Reno 1868 FC's Season Comes to an End with Playoff Loss to OKC

    Reno 1868 FC's Season Comes to an End with Playoff Loss to OKC

    Sunday, October 22 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-10-22 05:01:48 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC's magical inaugural season came to an end Saturday night in the USL's Western Conference quarterfinals. (3) Reno suffered a 1-0 loss to (6) OKC Energy FC after OKC's only goal was scored by forward Wojciech Wojcik. Reno 1868 FC finished their season 17-7-8 ranking them third in the Western Conference.

    Reno 1868 FC’s magical inaugural season came to an end Saturday night in the USL’s Western Conference quarterfinals. (3) Reno suffered a 1-0 loss to (6) OKC Energy FC after OKC’s only goal was scored by forward Wojciech Wojcik. Reno 1868 FC finished their season 17-7-8 ranking them third in the Western Conference.

  Sparks Armed Robbery Suspect On-the-Run

    Sparks Armed Robbery Suspect On-the-Run

    Sunday, October 22 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-10-22 04:35:27 GMT

    Sparks Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery early Saturday morning. 

    Sparks Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery early Saturday morning. 

  Prescription Round Up

    Prescription Round Up

    Saturday, October 21 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-10-22 00:05:59 GMT

    The Washoe county sheriff office, as well as both Reno and sparks police departments, held their semi-annual prescription round up. These drug round-ups see a lot of different medications, in fact last April they had a little over 400 pounds! These events allow people to dispose of medications that may fall into the wrong hands.

    The Washoe county sheriff office, as well as both Reno and sparks police departments, held their semi-annual prescription round up. These drug round-ups see a lot of different medications, in fact last April they had a little over 400 pounds!                 These events allow people to dispose of medications that may fall into the wrong hands.            ...

