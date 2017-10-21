Grand Sierra Beer and Chili Festival Weekend Event

Reno 1868 FC’s magical inaugural season came to an end Saturday night in the USL’s Western Conference quarterfinals. (3) Reno suffered a 1-0 loss to (6) OKC Energy FC after OKC’s only goal was scored by forward Wojciech Wojcik. Reno 1868 FC finished their season 17-7-8 ranking them third in the Western Conference.More >>
Reno 1868 FC’s magical inaugural season came to an end Saturday night in the USL’s Western Conference quarterfinals. (3) Reno suffered a 1-0 loss to (6) OKC Energy FC after OKC’s only goal was scored by forward Wojciech Wojcik. Reno 1868 FC finished their season 17-7-8 ranking them third in the Western Conference.More >>
The Washoe county sheriff office, as well as both Reno and sparks police departments, held their semi-annual prescription round up. These drug round-ups see a lot of different medications, in fact last April they had a little over 400 pounds! These events allow people to dispose of medications that may fall into the wrong hands. ...More >>
The Washoe county sheriff office, as well as both Reno and sparks police departments, held their semi-annual prescription round up. These drug round-ups see a lot of different medications, in fact last April they had a little over 400 pounds! These events allow people to dispose of medications that may fall into the wrong hands. ...More >>
Reno Police say a vehicle and pedestrian crash occurred at 6:30 this morning in the 100 block of North Center Street.More >>
Reno Police say a vehicle and pedestrian crash occurred at 6:30 this morning in the 100 block of North Center Street.More >>
This weekend, the Grand Sierra Resort is hosting its Beer and Chili Festival!More >>
This weekend, the Grand Sierra Resort is hosting its Beer and Chili Festival!More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two different couples in connection with a stolen credit and debit card case at the Legends Outlet shopping center.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two different couples in connection with a stolen credit and debit card case at the Legends Outlet shopping center.More >>