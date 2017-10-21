Grand Sierra Beer and Chili Festival Weekend Event

This weekend, the Grand Sierra Resort is hosting its Beer and Chili Festival! There will be an entertainment line-up and several BMX shows from Monster Energy. Also, the International Chili Society’s World Championship Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Beans returns. The proceeds from the event will benefit the local chapter of Make-A-Wish.

Saturday’s line-up includes The Novelists, Hot Rod Rebellion, Reckless Envy and headliner Spazmatics. Sunday's line-up includes Atomika, Arizona Jones, Shane Dwight and headliner Con Brio. The Monster Energy BMX team will perform stunts, flips and daring feats on both days of the event.

The 51st World’s Championship Chili Cookoff will have over 200 of the top cookers from around the world vying for the title of World Champion, a total prize package of $50,000 and the People’s Choice Award. The event is sanctioned by the International Chili Society (ICS) and will serve as the culmination of cook-offs from around the nation, crowning a new World’s Champion in categories including Homestyle Chili, Salsa, Chili Verde and Traditional Red.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This is a free event.

Here is a list of some of the events:

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

· The Novelists - 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

· Monster BMX - 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

· Hot Rod Rebellion – 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

· Monster BMX – 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

· Reckless Envy – 3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.

· Monster BMX – 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

· Spazmatics – 4:45 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

· Atomika - 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

· Monster BMX - 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

· Arizona Jones – 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

· Monster BMX – 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

· Shane Dwight – 3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.

· Monster BMX – 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

· Con Brio – 4:45 p.m. - 6 p.m.