Carson City's 25th Annual Ghost Walk!

Explore Carson City's spooky history today in their 25th annual all day Ghost Walk!

This year, there are two different tours paths. The Major Arcana Tour will last a little over an hour and a half, while the Minor Arcana will last an hour. Both are guided walking tours with opportunities for pictures and Tarot card readings. All tours leave every half hour beginning at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m. Be sure to check in 15 minutes before your tour leaves.

Tickets:

The Major Arcana Tour (100-Minute) - All tickets $15 in advance. $20 on the day of the event. Under 3 years old - Free.

Minor Arcana (60-Minute) - Tickets in advance: $5 for children 12 years and under. $10 for General. Tickets on the day of the event: $7 for children under 12, $12 for General.

Dress up in your Halloween costumes and bring the kids!