Join Us At The 10th Annual Secure Your ID Day!

The Better Business Bureau is throwing their 10th annual Secure Your ID Day, and they want you to come and participate! Gather any of your unneeded and outdated personal documents and be ready to see it all shred.

Your BBB and their local partners will shred up to three boxes, or bags, of documents.

A food and fund drive is also part of the festivities this year! You can bring a non-perishable food or cash donation to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

The event is at the AT&T parking lot located at 645 East Plumb Lane. They will be there loading up trucks until 12 p.m. today.

We are very proud to help people fight identity theft, and hope you can come out and join us!

If you have any questions about the event, you can call (775) 322-0657.