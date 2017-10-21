California Wildfires Plunge Vineyard Workers, Owners In Same Str - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Wildfires Plunge Vineyard Workers, Owners In Same Struggle

Posted: Updated:

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) - When wildfires ignited in California wine country, the flames plunged wealthy vintners into the same desperate struggle as their low-wage laborers.
    
The fires were the deadliest and most destructive in state history. Vineyard workers and entrepreneurs alike fought to preserve the things most precious to them - families, belongings and businesses.
    
As the flames approached, grape pickers stopped harvesting fruit and fled for their lives. Some vineyard owners decided to stay. They spent days digging firebreaks and sleeping among their vines for safety.
    
Grape pickers spread word of the threat and helped neighbors pack up their homes. The owner of an elite golf resort abandoned his home to try to save his golf course.
    
Hundreds of evacuees fled to beach campgrounds, where the affluent slept alongside migrant workers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.