California Wildfires Plunge Vineyard Workers, Owners In Same Struggle

Harvest Train is back for its second weekend at The Nevada State Railroad Museum!More >>
Harvest Train is back for its second weekend at The Nevada State Railroad Museum!More >>
Explore Carson City's spooky history today in their 25th annual all day Ghost Walk!More >>
Explore Carson City's spooky history today in their 25th annual all day Ghost Walk!More >>
Reno Police say a vehicle and pedestrian crash occurred at 6:30 this morning in the 100 block of North Center Street.More >>
Reno Police say a vehicle and pedestrian crash occurred at 6:30 this morning in the 100 block of North Center Street.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is throwing their 10th annual Secure Your ID Day, and they want you to come and participate!More >>
The Better Business Bureau is throwing their 10th annual Secure Your ID Day, and they want you to come and participate!More >>
The injured person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and is currently in surgery.More >>
The injured person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and is currently in surgery.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration says it has implemented new carry-on baggage security screening procedures at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration says it has implemented new carry-on baggage security screening procedures at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
A juvenile passenger died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, and the driver, 80-year-old Beverly Louise Phillips, was transported by CareFlight to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.More >>
A juvenile passenger died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, and the driver, 80-year-old Beverly Louise Phillips, was transported by CareFlight to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.More >>
Reno Police officers say they have arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault inside a Stead home on Thursday night.More >>
Reno Police officers say they have arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault inside a Stead home on Thursday night.More >>