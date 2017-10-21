Reno Firefighters Returned Home After 12 Days Assisting In Loma Rica

Reno firefighters that assisted in the California wildfires near Loma Rica returned home today after 12 days of battling the Wind Complex Fire, which is a fire driven by sporadic winds.

The Wind Complex Fire has burned 17,037 acres and is now 99 percent contained. Reports say four people have died in the fire, and one person has been injured.

Firefighters described it as like nothing they’ve ever seen.

“Some blocks it would be green vegetation and no fire,” said James Leonesio, operator for the Reno Fire Department. “And then other blocks it would be five foundations burned to the ground. Power lines were down, there were cars off the road.”

Many homes had already been engulfed in flames by the time the firefighters had arrived. They did what they could for the burning homes and worked to get people to safety that had not already evacuated.

“A lot of people were home sleeping,” said Leonesio. “And they had no clue that this fire was in their backyard. A lot of people that we talked to told us they literally had two or three minutes to get out.”

The fire has destroyed 398 structures -- which consisted of 203 residences, 194 outbuildings and one commercial structure – and has damaged 16 others, six residences and 10 outbuildings.

While some of the firefighters have returned home, other crews continue to assist on the Nun and Atlas Fires still burning in Napa Valley.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, East Fork Fire Protection District, Fallen Leaf Fire Department and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District also assisted in combating the blaze.