Shooting Near Oliver Street Leaves One Person With Life-Threaten - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shooting Near Oliver Street Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries

Posted: Updated:

Police are investigating a shooting near 1500 Oliver Street that left one person with life-threatening injuries Friday night.

The injured person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

We have crew headed to the scene and will update the story with details as they become known.

