Nevada Soccer Loses at Boise State 3-1

Nevada Release

10/20/2017

Senior Morgan Beye capitalized on a penalty kick in the 56th minute of the Nevada soccer team’s (1-16-0, 0-9-0 MW) match at Boise State (10-5-3, 5-2-2 MW) on Friday afternoon, but fell to the Broncos 3-1. The Wolf Pack will return to Mackay Stadium for the final time this season on Sunday to battle Utah State.

The first 30 minutes of the match were relatively quiet, with each team only recording one shot on goal and the score sitting at 0-0. That changed in minute 34, when Raimee Sherle of the Broncos scored her 11th goal of the season to give her team a 1-0 lead. Boise State would hold that lead going into half time.

Both offenses started to find steam in the second half, starting with Sherle scoring her second goal of the match off a second assist from Aubree Chatterton to take a 2-0 lead. Not two minutes later, Beye would be awarded a penalty kick in the 53rd minute and would drill the ball into the bottom-left corner to give Nevada its first goal of the game. The offensive madness would continue, as Boise State would score again in the 56th minute to give them the 3-1 that would end up being final.

Freshman Jamie Flynn would make her third consecutive start in goal for the Pack and recorded five saves to bring her total to 32 for the season in five appearances. One of her best saves of the day came when a streaking Mckenna Kynett broke free and challenged Flynn one-on-one in the 68th minute, but the freshman stretched out and dove towards the near side of the goal where Kynett was shooting from to make a great save.

Junior Hannah Miller and freshman Rachel Gensch led the way for the Pack on offense, each recording two shots. Miller and Beye recorded the only two shots on goal for Nevada.

Nevada will return to Reno this Sunday to celebrate Senior Day in its final home match of the season against Utah State.