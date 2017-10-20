Crash on I-80 Causing Delays Near Baxter

State officials are committing more than $1 million to fight prescription opioid abuse in Nevada.More >>
State officials are committing more than $1 million to fight prescription opioid abuse in Nevada.More >>
Sentencing is set for December 13, 2017 and the defendant faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.More >>
Sentencing is set for December 13, 2017 and the defendant faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.More >>
The project is intended to create a safe, walkable and pedestrian-friendly community. The project also includes adding curbs, gutters, driveways, ramps and storm water management to the area.More >>
The project is intended to create a safe, walkable and pedestrian-friendly community. The project also includes adding curbs, gutters, driveways, ramps and storm water management to the area.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration says it has implemented new carry-on baggage security screening procedures at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration says it has implemented new carry-on baggage security screening procedures at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
Reno Police officers say they have arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault inside a Stead home on Thursday night.More >>
Reno Police officers say they have arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault inside a Stead home on Thursday night.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration says it has implemented new carry-on baggage security screening procedures at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration says it has implemented new carry-on baggage security screening procedures at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
The Market is similar to the corner stores you'll find in bigger cities, like San Francisco; part grocery store, part convenience store, part coffee shop, part bar.More >>
The Market is similar to the corner stores you'll find in bigger cities, like San Francisco; part grocery store, part convenience store, part coffee shop, part bar.More >>
Your 'Things 2 Do!' this weekend take us to Virginia City on a ride with a cartoon icon and then on down to Reno where thousands of zombies (yes, thousands) will be taking over downtown! You've been warned! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Your 'Things 2 Do!' this weekend take us to Virginia City on a ride with a cartoon icon and then on down to Reno where thousands of zombies (yes, thousands) will be taking over downtown! You've been warned! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>