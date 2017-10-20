Reno Man Found Guilty of Domestic Battery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Found Guilty of Domestic Battery

The district attorney has announced a guilty verdict of a Reno man, 52-year-old Tyler Stoltz, in a domestic battery trial that began Monday.

The case stemmed from a May incident in which the defendant ran his wife over with his car following an argument, fracturing her leg.

Sentencing is set for December 13, 2017 and the defendant faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

