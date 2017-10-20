RTC to Start Work on Lemmon Drive Pedestrian Improvements Projec - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC to Start Work on Lemmon Drive Pedestrian Improvements Project

Posted: Updated:

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) plans to start work on the Lemmon Drive Pedestrian Improvements Project on Monday, October 23.

Crews will begin work to add a sidewalk to the west side of Lemmon Drive, from West Surge Street to Deli Street. The project is intended to create a safe, walkable and pedestrian-friendly community. The project also includes adding curbs, gutters, driveways, ramps and storm water management to the area. 

“As we work to create a more walkable community, it is important and a priority to designate areas for pedestrians as we heard from the neighborhood residents,” said RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson. “Studies have shown that designated pedestrian zones promote safety, lead to higher pedestrian visibility and can lead to fewer crashes and injuries.”

Traffic controls will be in place on southbound Lemmon Drive during construction, but one lane will be open at all times. The bus stop located in the construction area will be temporarily relocated to the north end of the project. Area businesses will be accessible for the duration of the project.

Construction on the project is weather dependent, but is expected to take about one month to complete.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.