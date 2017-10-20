RTC to Start Work on Lemmon Drive Pedestrian Improvements Project

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) plans to start work on the Lemmon Drive Pedestrian Improvements Project on Monday, October 23.

Crews will begin work to add a sidewalk to the west side of Lemmon Drive, from West Surge Street to Deli Street. The project is intended to create a safe, walkable and pedestrian-friendly community. The project also includes adding curbs, gutters, driveways, ramps and storm water management to the area.

“As we work to create a more walkable community, it is important and a priority to designate areas for pedestrians as we heard from the neighborhood residents,” said RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson. “Studies have shown that designated pedestrian zones promote safety, lead to higher pedestrian visibility and can lead to fewer crashes and injuries.”

Traffic controls will be in place on southbound Lemmon Drive during construction, but one lane will be open at all times. The bus stop located in the construction area will be temporarily relocated to the north end of the project. Area businesses will be accessible for the duration of the project.

Construction on the project is weather dependent, but is expected to take about one month to complete.