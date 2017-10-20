Second Bird Tests Positive for West Nile Virus in El Dorado County

A second bird, an Acorn Woodpecker, found in Garden Valley has tested positive for west nile virus in El Dorado County. West Nile virus activity in dead birds has been reported in 38 California counties with a total of 463 dead birds, including neighboring Sacramento (86 birds) and Placer (3 birds) counties.

Authorities say this confirmation indicates means the virus is circulating between birds and mosquitoes, and there is heightened risk of infection in humans.

For 2017, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported for El Dorado County.

West Nile virus can be transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes get the virus when they feed on infected birds. The illness is not spread from person-to-person.

The following tips are given to help prevent West Nile virus:



• Drain standing water around the property and keep water in swimming pools, ponds and water troughs circulating or treated with "Mosquito Dunks" or mosquito fish.

• Apply insect repellent that contains DEET or another approved substance (e.g. picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535) on exposed skin when outdoors.

• Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors among mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn.

• Make sure doors and windows have tight fitting screens, kept in good condition.

• Report dead birds and tree squirrels to the State West Nile Virus hotline at (877) WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov. Wear gloves and place the dead bird or squirrel in a double plastic bag if you dispose of it yourself.