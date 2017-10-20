Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Stolen Car

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white, 2017 Audi TTS hardtop. The license plate is: NV 353 A97.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the Caughlin Ranch area on the morning of October 5. On October 10, the Sheriff’s Office received a report that the vehicle was seen in the area of the roundabout on Wells Avenue near Virginia Street.

Anyone with information about the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.