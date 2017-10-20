TMWA to Hold 'Smart About Water' Day Saturday in Sparks

Truckee Meadows Water Authority will educate the community on how our region's water supply is managed at a 'Smart About Water' event this Saturday in Sparks.

The gathering will also spotlight the projects completed and underway that will provide water service across the 157-square mile service area.

Representatives from the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning, Western Regional Water Commission and the Northern Nevada Planning Commission will be onsite to answer questions regarding the regional water supply and growth projections.

'Smart About Water' is from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., at Lazy 5 Regional Park.

In addition to several stations and hands-on exhibits, short 10-minute sessions on key water management topics will be presented at the top and the bottom of each hour.

The following is a schedule of presentations planned throughout the day:

11:00 a.m.

Winterizing Workshop, Making Your Home and Yard Winter-Proof

Laine Christman, TMWA Resource Economist

Walking Arbor Tour: Best tress for our area and how to care for them. Dale Carlon, certified arborist

11:30 a.m.

Understanding Water Rights in the Truckee Meadows

John Zimmerman, TMWA Water Resources Manager

12:00 p.m.

Why the Truckee River Operating Agreement is a Game-Changer for the Region. John Enloe, TMWA Director of Natural Resources Planning and Management

Walking Arbor Tour: Best tress for our area and how to care for them - Dale Carlon, certified arborist

12:30 p.m.

Smart Growth– Our Regional Planning and Water Resources Outlook - Kim Robinson, Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency - Jim Smitherman, Western Region Water Commission

1:00 p.m.

Coordinating Use of Surface Water and Aquifers with Conjunctive Use Management - John Enloe, TMWA Director of Natural Resources Planning and Management

Walking Arbor Tour: Best tress for our area and how to care for them - Dale Carlon, certified arborist

1:30 p.m.

Winterizing Workshop, Making Your Home and Yard Winter-Proof - Laine Chirstman, TMWA Resource Economist

All activities are free and reservations are not necessary