Low Hanging Power Line Closes Portion of Sun Valley Road

Low Hanging Power Line Closes Portion of Sun Valley Road

Posted: Updated:

A portion of Leon Drive in Sun Valley is currently blocked as crews deal with a low hanging power line. 

Authorities say the power line is located between 7th and Penelope Drive. 

Fire crews and Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene waiting for NV Energy and are helping divert traffic until utility workers arrive on scene.  

No one was hurt. 

