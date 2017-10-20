TSA Implements New Screening Procedures for Carry-On Items at Reno Airport

The Transportation Security Administration says it has implemented new carry-on baggage security screening procedures at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The new procedures require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening when going through the security checkpoint. The electronics should be placed in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for several years. “TSA stands ready to work with passengers departing Reno-Tahoe International Airport to ensure they are familiar with the new procedures and guide them through the security screening process quickly and efficiently,” said Karen Burke, TSA Federal Security Director for Nevada. “TSA will continue to evaluate and modify our procedures as needed to keep the traveling public safe and secure.”

Travelers departing airports where the new procedures are in place will be asked to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags.

The procedures will be implemented at airports nationwide in the coming weeks and months.

Passengers may experience more bag checks so it is strongly advised that passengers arrive at RNO at least 90 minutes prior to their flight’s departure.

There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint. Liquids in quantities less than 100 ml (3.4 ounces), food, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags. The new security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled as a Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler and are being screened in a dedicated TSA Pre? lane.

In late July, DHS announced that these new carry-on procedures would be implemented at all airports in the coming months. It is part of an effort to raise the baseline for aviation security and stay ahead of the evolving threat against aviation.

(TSA)