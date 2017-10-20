Sparks Police Seek Two Couples in Stolen Credit, Debit Card Case

Sparks Police need your help finding two different couples in connection with a stolen credit and debit card case at the Legends Outlet shopping center on September 16th.

Police say the cards, along with the victim’s identification card, had been stolen during a previously reported burglary.

The first couple is described as being a white man wearing a green baseball style hat, and a white woman with dyed-red hair. The couple drove away in a white Nissan Cube.

The second couple is described as being a white man with a shaved head and goatee wearing an orange Jack O’ Lantern shirt, and a white woman with straight, shoulder-length hair.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information, call Secret Witness, at 775-322-4900 or the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2225.