New Puzzle Room Opens Up in Lake Tahoe

More escape rooms are opening up in Northern Nevada with the Puzzle Room expanding to South Lake Tahoe this weekend.

In one hour you and your team have to figure out how to escape from a themed room by thinking outside the box and figuring out multiple puzzles through out the room. "You need to solve a lot of clues, the puzzle, solve the mystery, really put yourself in the shoes of Sherlock Holmes, a detective, an FBI agent," says Phil Frayssinoux, the owner of Puzzle Room Reno and Puzzle Room Tahoe.

Puzzle Room Reno has been open for eight months and after a huge success in their downtown location they have decided to open up one in Lake Tahoe, allowing more people to try out their rooms. "We create some good memories that last for a long time and any customer they really enjoy it talk about it. They are having fun and a day later they are still thinking about all the puzzles," says Frayssinoux.

To make sure that returning escapees keep having fun Frayssinoux says they change the clues and puzzles every nine months. "When I say renew I am talking about a full change so when you go into a room the next one will be totally different and really make a great experience."

For more information visit: https://www.puzzleroomreno.com/ or https://www.puzzleroomtahoe.com/