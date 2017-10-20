Funeral Held for Metro Police Officer Killed in Las Vegas Shooti - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Funeral Held for Metro Police Officer Killed in Las Vegas Shooting

Courtesy: Nevada Army National Guard Courtesy: Nevada Army National Guard

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer who was killed by a gunman shooting from a hotel into a crowded open-air concert was remembered on Friday with church and graveside ceremonies and a funeral procession.

Charleston Hartfield was honored with a Las Vegas Strip motorcade, a funeral in Henderson and private burial at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Hartfield was 34, a married father of two and an 11-year police veteran.

He served in the U.S. Army in Iraq and the Nevada Army National Guard in Las Vegas, and coached youth football in his hometown, Henderson.

Hartfield was one of 58 people killed and nearly 550 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

