Nevada to Spend $1 Million on Opioid Incinerators, Anti-Abuse Plan

State officials are committing more than $1 million to fight prescription opioid abuse in Nevada.

The Assembly's Interim Finance Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the five-point plan to combat prescription drug abuse that includes incinerators to dispose of drugs and treatment programs.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Attorney General Adam Laxalt's office put forward the initiative.

Laxalt said in a statement that one Nevadan dies daily from a drug overdose and the initiative will help the state face the epidemic and prevent more overdoses.

The plan calls for five drug incinerators to be installed around Nevada, outfitting first responders with medication that reverses opioid overdoses, and a full-time investigator on an FBI opioid task force.

The plan is being paid with a $5.3 million settlement with Volkswagen to settle allegations that the carmaker cheated on emissions tests.

