Reno Police Arrest Man on Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Charges

Reno Police officers say they have arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault inside a Stead home on Thursday night.

Police say 27-year-old Christopher Cagle bound a woman’s wrists and assaulted the victim while inside her home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but they believe it's an isolated event and say there are no outstanding suspects.

Cagle was booked into the Washoe County Jail on sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

