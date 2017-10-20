WCSD Prepares for Winter Weather With Information, Resources for Families

The Washoe County School District is preparing for inclement weather, and is reminding students, families, and the community about transportation and safety procedures during the winter months. These procedures include extensive outreach efforts, communication via a variety of channels, and prior warnings about school cancellations or delays whenever possible.

“Student and staff safety is our highest priority, not only during winter weather events, but all year round,” said Rick Martin, director of transportation for WCSD. “The procedures we have in place are designed to determine whether our students, families, and staff can travel safely, help us make a decision, and then keep our families apprised of any changes in our school schedules. We do our best during any inclement weather event to consider all of the factors—road conditions, continued snowfall, flooding, and conditions in our school buildings—when we make these decisions, because we want to do what’s best for our students and staff members.”

During bad weather, District transportation officials begin driving on local roads throughout the county at 3 a.m.—from Incline Village to Gerlach—checking for hazardous conditions and determining whether it is safe for school buses to travel. The District works closely with the National Weather Service, cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County, and other local entities when making this important decision.

Once a decision is made, the District:

• Sends a recorded call through the Blackboard Connect system to the homes of all students and staff members affected by the decision.

• Notifies all local media outlets via email, phone call, and/or text so they may begin broadcasting or posting the information immediately.

• Posts the relevant information on its web page at www.washoeschools.net, Twitter (WCSD Tweet) and the District Facebook page.

• Updates the Parent Hotline at 334-8373 with current information about the delay or closure.

• In Incline Village, parents of Incline students may call the Incline Parent Hotline at 337-7509 for information about possible delays or closures at Incline schools.

For general information about winter weather transportation policies and procedures, visit http://www.washoeschools.net/Page/527

(Washoe County School District)