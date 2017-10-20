Judge Orders Hotel to Secure Evidence in Las Vegas Massacre

RTC plans to close Galletti Way from 4th Street to Kietzke Lane for utility work and paving starting Monday through mid-December.More >>
Customers in Douglas County, Lyon County, Pershing County and in Carson City are experiencing power outages.More >>
California's insurance commissioner says preliminary estimates of losses from the state's recent siege of wildfires exceed $1 billion and that the figure is expected to rise.More >>
The Las Vegas resort from which a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been ordered to preserve photos, surveillance video and gambling records of the shooter and notes by investigators.More >>
It's almost time...the 2017 Run for Education is this Sunday. KTVN Channel 2 proudly sponsors the popular fundraiser that has poured almost $2 million into Washoe County schools since it began a dozen years ago.More >>
Customers in Douglas County, Lyon County, Pershing County and in Carson City are experiencing power outages.More >>
The Market is similar to the corner stores you'll find in bigger cities, like San Francisco; part grocery store, part convenience store, part coffee shop, part bar.More >>
I-80 is now back open in both directions near Elko after a hazmat spill closed down the eastbound lanes for most of Wednesday.More >>
