Storm Watch: Chain Controls, Power Outages in Northern Nevada

More than 1,000 customers are without power in northern Nevada area and the Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing chain controls on the highway early Friday morning.

Power Outages (at the time of this writing):

  • Washoe County: 1,000+ Customers
  • Douglas County: 8 Customers 
  • Lyon County: 20+ Customers

NV Energy says the weather is to blame for the outages. For estimated times of restoration and to see what area codes are being affected click here.

Chain Controls: 

  • Chains or Snow Tires Required on Mount Rose Highway from Slide Meadows to Bulls Eye in Nevada

CHP-Truckee says I-80 and US 50 is currently open with no controls. 

For real-time traffic updates, click here.

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says we will clear things out by Friday evening. A nice weekend is on the way with partly sunny skies and mid 60s for Saturday and low to mid 70s by Sunday with sunny skies that will continue through much of next week. 

The Nevada Department of Transportation and NV Energy contributed to this report.

