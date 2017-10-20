Storm Watch: Chain Controls and Power Outages in Northern Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storm Watch: Chain Controls and Power Outages in Northern Nevada

Posted: Updated:

All customers in the Washoe County area now have power again after temporarily experiencing a power outage during the early morning hours of Friday morning. However, customers in other areas of northern Nevada are still without power and the Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing chain controls on the highway early Friday morning.

Power Outages (at the time of this writing):

  • Pershing County: 724 Customers 
  • Douglas County: 8 Customers 
  • Carson City: 1 Customer
  • Lyon County: 22 Customers

NV Energy says the weather is to blame for the outages. There is no estimated time of restoration for any of the areas affected yet.

For updates from NV Energy click here.

Chain Controls: 

  • Chains or Snow Tires Required on Mount Rose Highway from Slide Meadows to Bulls Eye in Nevada.
  • Chain controls up for EB & WB I-80 between Kingvale and the Donner Lake Interchange.

For real-time traffic updates, click here.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and NV Energy contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.