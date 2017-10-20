Storm Watch: Chain Controls and Power Outages in Northern Nevada

All customers in the Washoe County area now have power again after temporarily experiencing a power outage during the early morning hours of Friday morning. However, customers in other areas of northern Nevada are still without power and the Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing chain controls on the highway early Friday morning.

Power Outages (at the time of this writing):

Pershing County: 724 Customers

Douglas County: 8 Customers

Carson City: 1 Customer

Lyon County: 22 Customers

NV Energy says the weather is to blame for the outages. There is no estimated time of restoration for any of the areas affected yet.

For updates from NV Energy click here.

Chain Controls:

Chains or Snow Tires Required on Mount Rose Highway from Slide Meadows to Bulls Eye in Nevada.

Chain controls up for EB & WB I-80 between Kingvale and the Donner Lake Interchange.

For real-time traffic updates, click here.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and NV Energy contributed to this report.