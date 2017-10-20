Storm Watch: Outage Affecting More Than 2,000 in Washoe County

More than 2,200 people are without power in Northern Nevada and the Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing chain controls on the highway early Friday morning.

Power Outages:

Washoe County: 2,030 customers

Douglas County: 174 customers

Carson City: 36 Customers

Lyon County: 42 Customers

All power is expected to be resored by 4:15 a.m. For a full list of zip codes affected click here

Chain Controls:

Chains or Snow Tires Required on Mount Rose Highway from Slide Meadows to Bulls Eye in Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and NV Energy contributed to this report.