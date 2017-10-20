Storm Watch: Outage Affecting More Than 2,000 in Washoe County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storm Watch: Outage Affecting More Than 2,000 in Washoe County

Posted: Updated:

More than 2,200 people are without power in Northern Nevada and the Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing chain controls on the highway early Friday morning.

Power Outages:

  • Washoe County: 2,030 customers
  • Douglas County: 174 customers 
  • Carson City: 36 Customers
  • Lyon County: 42 Customers

All power is expected to be resored by 4:15 a.m. For a full list of zip codes affected click here

Chain Controls: 

  • Chains or Snow Tires Required on Mount Rose Highway from Slide Meadows to Bulls Eye in Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and NV Energy contributed to this report.

